Vidal Brujan News: Back in action Wednesday
Brujan (hand) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Brujan had to depart Monday's contest versus the Blue Jays with a hand injury, but he's back in action Wednesday. The utility player is out of minor-league options and in the running for a reserve role this season in Queens.
