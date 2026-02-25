Vidal Brujan headshot

Vidal Brujan News: Back in action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Brujan (hand) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Brujan had to depart Monday's contest versus the Blue Jays with a hand injury, but he's back in action Wednesday. The utility player is out of minor-league options and in the running for a reserve role this season in Queens.

Vidal Brujan
New York Mets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vidal Brujan See More
