Vidal Brujan News: Could get early look at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 9:29am

Brujan is one of the top candidates to fill in for Francisco Lindor (hand) at shortstop, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Ronny Mauricio, Grae Kessinger and Jackson Cluff will also be in the mix for spring reps at short while Lindor recovers from hamate bone surgery. Brujan has experience all over the diamond as a utility player and posted a UZR/150 of 4.6 over 237 innings at shortstop with the Marlins in 2024, and the switch hitter might be the Mets' best defensive option to cover for Lindor.

