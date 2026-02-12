Vidal Brujan News: Could get early look at shortstop
Brujan is one of the top candidates to fill in for Francisco Lindor (hand) at shortstop, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Ronny Mauricio, Grae Kessinger and Jackson Cluff will also be in the mix for spring reps at short while Lindor recovers from hamate bone surgery. Brujan has experience all over the diamond as a utility player and posted a UZR/150 of 4.6 over 237 innings at shortstop with the Marlins in 2024, and the switch hitter might be the Mets' best defensive option to cover for Lindor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vidal Brujan See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats20 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends163 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week186 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends205 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Lineup Lowdown: National League296 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vidal Brujan See More