Vidal Brujan News: Hits first spring home run

Brujan went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Brujan connected for his first home run of the spring in the fifth inning and also split time in the field at second base and shortstop. The 27-year-old was shipped to Chicago from Miami in December, and he figures to serve in a bench role with the Cubs, giving him a limited fantasy ceiling for the time being.