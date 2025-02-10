Fantasy Baseball
Vidal Brujan headshot

Vidal Brujan News: On track for Opening Day roster?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 5:46pm

Brujan has a good shot at making Chicago's Opening Day roster in a bench role, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Nico Hoerner's recovery from October flexor tendon surgery complicates the roster picture, as it's unclear if he'll be ready for Opening Day. If he isn't, the Cubs will need to fill their roster with other players, and Brujan could be on that list. The 27-year-old was shipped to Chicago from Miami in December. Brujan was once a top prospect with Tampa Bay, but he's struggled across parts of four seasons in the majors. He would likely be a depth piece for the Cubs with limited fantasy appeal.

