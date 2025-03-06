Vidal Brujan News: Plans to steal more bases

Brujan plans to be more aggressive in stealing bases this season with the Cubs, mmm reports.

Brujan stole only five bases and was caught six times in 2024 in his lone season in Miami, and he said the Marlins "didn't give me the green light that I needed." Following an offseason trade to the Cubs, the 27-year-old decided that he's "going to be myself" and "going to steal bases." Brujan was a prolific base stealer in the minors and his sprint speed was in the 91st percentile in his rookie season with the Rays back in 2021. However, he went only 9-for-17 in stolen base attempts over 99 games across three seasons with Tampa Bay, and last year with the Marlins his sprint speed was down in the 53rd percentile. Brujan is already 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts this spring, so he's held true to his word so far, and he's also posted a 1.042 OPS. That said, if the career .189/.261/.270 hitter doesn't improve at the plate, his intentions on the bases could be irrelevant. Brujan is aiming to win a utility role with Chicago this season.