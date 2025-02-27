Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vidal Brujan headshot

Vidal Brujan News: Potential injury replacement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 5:11pm

With Nico Hoerner (forearm) set to miss the Cubs' two-game, season-opening series in Tokyo, Brujan is an option to see more time at second base, Jesse Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Brujan and Jon Berti are both options to fill in for Hoerner, who is recovering from October flexor tendon surgery. The Cubs play the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, then head back to the United States to resume regular season play later in the month. Hoerner may be ready by that time, which would push Brujan and Berti back to bench roles.

Vidal Brujan
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now