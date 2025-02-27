Vidal Brujan News: Potential injury replacement

With Nico Hoerner (forearm) set to miss the Cubs' two-game, season-opening series in Tokyo, Brujan is an option to see more time at second base, Jesse Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Brujan and Jon Berti are both options to fill in for Hoerner, who is recovering from October flexor tendon surgery. The Cubs play the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, then head back to the United States to resume regular season play later in the month. Hoerner may be ready by that time, which would push Brujan and Berti back to bench roles.