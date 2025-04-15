Vidal Brujan News: Returns from IL
The Cubs reinstated Brujan (elbow) from the injured list Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Brujan has been on the injured list all season due to a sprained right elbow. He began a rehab assignment Thursday, going 4-for-13 with a stolen base in three games at Triple-A Iowa. Now fully healthy, the 27-year-old will replace Matt Shaw on the active roster and give the Cubs additional depth at nearly every position.
