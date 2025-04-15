Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vidal Brujan headshot

Vidal Brujan News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

The Cubs reinstated Brujan (elbow) from the injured list Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brujan has been on the injured list all season due to a sprained right elbow. He began a rehab assignment Thursday, going 4-for-13 with a stolen base in three games at Triple-A Iowa. Now fully healthy, the 27-year-old will replace Matt Shaw on the active roster and give the Cubs additional depth at nearly every position.

Vidal Brujan
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now