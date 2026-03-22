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Vidal Brujan News: Roster spot could be safe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Brujan appears likely to fill the last spot on the Mets' bench with Mike Tauchman (knee) headed for surgery, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Tauchman's strong spring, along with an even more impressive camp for top prospect Carson Benge, put Brujan's spot on the 26-man roster in jeopardy, as New York could have gone without a backup shortstop and relied on players like Bo Bichette or Marcus Semien to cover the position when Francisco Lindor (hand) was unavailable. Instead, Brujan's job now appears safe. The 28-year-old switch hitter has batted .273 (9-for-33) this spring with four steals in four attempts, and his speed and defensive versatility will be his biggest assets on the Mets' bench -- Brujan played every position on the diamond except catcher and first base in 2025.

Vidal Brujan
New York Mets
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