Vidal Brujan headshot

Vidal Brujan News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Mets designated Brujan for assignment Wednesday.

Brujan got on base at a .400 clip this spring, but that wasn't enough to win a reserve role in New York. The utility player has bounced around to multiple organization and has yet to establish himself at the big-league level, sporting a .199/.267/.276 batting line across parts of five seasons.

Vidal Brujan
New York Mets
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