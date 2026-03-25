Vidal Brujan News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
The Mets designated Brujan for assignment Wednesday.
Brujan got on base at a .400 clip this spring, but that wasn't enough to win a reserve role in New York. The utility player has bounced around to multiple organization and has yet to establish himself at the big-league level, sporting a .199/.267/.276 batting line across parts of five seasons.
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