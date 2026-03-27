Vidal Brujan News: Sent outright to Triple-A
The Mets outrighted Brujan to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Brujan will remain in the organization after clearing waivers. The utility player has managed just a .199/.267/.276 batting line across parts of five seasons at the major-league level.
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