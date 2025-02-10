Vidal Brujan News: Strong contender for bench spot

Brujan has a good shot at making Chicago's Opening Day roster in a bench role, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Nico Hoerner's recovery from October flexor tendon surgery complicates the roster picture, as it's unclear if he'll be ready for Opening Day, but Bastian labeled Brujan a "safe" pick to make the roster heading into camp. The 27-year-old Brujan was shipped to Chicago from Miami in December. Brujan was once a top prospect with Tampa Bay, but he's struggled across parts of four seasons in the majors. He would likely be a depth piece for the Cubs with limited fantasy appeal.