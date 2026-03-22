Vimael Machin News: Misses out on Opening Day roster
The Rockies reassigned Machin to minor-league camp Thursday.
Machin will likely begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque after he was unable to win a utility spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old resurfaced in the majors for the first time since 2022 as a member of the Orioles organization last season, appearing in four games while going 1-for-11 with a solo home run.
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