Vimael Machin News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Orioles reassigned Machin to minor-league camp Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles signed Machin to a minor-league contract Nov. 11 after playing in the Mexican League in 2024. He posted an impressive .400/.438/.578 with one home run and 10 RBI across 48 plate appearances in spring training, but he'll likely begin the 2025 campaign in Double-A or Triple-A. Machin last saw major-league action in 2022 with the Athletics, finishing the regular season with a .587 OPS across 73 games.