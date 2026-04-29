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Vince Velasquez News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Cubs outrighted Velasquez to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

After being designated for assignment Sunday and then clearing waivers, Velasquez had the ability to elect free agency and pursue his options on the open market, but he looks like he'll wind up sticking in the Cubs organization. The veteran right-hander made one appearance out of the big-league bullpen upon being called up from Triple-A last Friday, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings. He'll likely shift back into a starting role with Iowa.

Vince Velasquez
Chicago Cubs
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