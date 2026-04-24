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Vince Velasquez News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Cubs selected Velasquez's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

Velasquez signed a minors deal with Chicago in the offseason and has since posted a 3.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 17 innings at Iowa. The 33-year-old will now return to the majors for the first time since 2023 to round out the Cubs' bullpen following Caleb Thielbar's (hamstring) move to the injured list.

Vince Velasquez
Chicago Cubs
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