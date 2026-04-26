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Vince Velasquez News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 1:36pm

The Cubs designated Velasquez for assignment Sunday.

The veteran right-hander was added to the big-league roster Friday but won't retain his roster spot despite firing 2.1 scoreless frames Saturday versus the Dodgers. Velasquez will now go through the waiver process, after which he could elect to become a free agent, assuming he goes unclaimed.

Vince Velasquez
Chicago Cubs
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