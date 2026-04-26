Vince Velasquez News: Designated for assignment
The Cubs designated Velasquez for assignment Sunday.
The veteran right-hander was added to the big-league roster Friday but won't retain his roster spot despite firing 2.1 scoreless frames Saturday versus the Dodgers. Velasquez will now go through the waiver process, after which he could elect to become a free agent, assuming he goes unclaimed.
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