Vince Velasquez headshot

Vince Velasquez News: Goes to Cleveland as NRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

The Guardians signed Velasquez to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Velasquez made just nine appearances in 2023 and zero in 2024, but he should be fully recovered from UCL surgery on his right elbow. The 32-year-old was last seen in the big leagues with the Pirates in 2023, when he posted a 3.86 ERA and 37:14 K:BB over 37.1 frames. Velasquez will likely open the 2025 season in the rotation at Triple-A Columbus.

Vince Velasquez
Cleveland Guardians
