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Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Thursday that Pasquantino (back) is "better today" and will again be available off the bench against the Athletics, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pasquantino is missing a second straight start due to low-back tightness, an injury that been nagging at him for a bit. However, he was on deck to pinch hit Wednesday and will be available in the same capacity Thursday. Pasquantino has a good chance of returning to the lineup Friday in Seattle.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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