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Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Has nursed back issue for 'a while'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Pasquantino is considered day-to-day after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Athletics with low-back tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pasquantino revealed that his back has bothered him for "a while," as he's been receiving regular treatment and using a heating/massage back pad in the dugout. He was "just having a hard time getting it loose" Tuesday, forcing his removal in the sixth inning. The Royals will see how Pasquantino is feeling Wednesday before determining his availability for the second game of the series. If Pasquantino is unable to play, the Royals could use Salvador Perez or Nick Loftin at first base.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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