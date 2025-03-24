Fantasy Baseball
Vinnie Pasquantino

Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Held out of lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Pasquantino (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Monday's Cactus League contest versus the Rangers, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pasquantino strained his right hamstring during Saturday's Cactus League game. While the first baseman has downplayed the injury, he might need to show he can play in the Royals' final exhibition tilt Tuesday before being cleared to play Opening Day. If Pasquantino isn't ready to play at the start of the season, the Royals could use Salvador Perez and/or Mark Canha at first base.

