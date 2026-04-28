Vinnie Pasquantino headshot

Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Leaves early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 9:04pm

Pasquantino was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics with lower-back tightness.

Pasquantino looked a bit uncomfortable running out of the batter's box during his groundout in the sixth inning, which prompted the Royals to take him out of the game when they took the field in the bottom of the frame. There's currently no information regarding the severity of his injury, but if he needs to miss any amount of time, Salvador Perez or Nick Loftin could see extra time at first base.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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