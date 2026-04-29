Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Sitting out Wednesday
Pasquantino (back) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Pasquantino aggravated a back injury Tuesday that has been bothering him for a while, so the Royals will keep him on the bench Wednesday as a precaution. Salvador Perez will fill in for him at first base, moving Jac Caglianone into the DH spot and giving Lane Thomas a start in right field.
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