Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Still out of lineup Thursday
Pasquantino (back) remains out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Pasquantino will miss a second straight start with low-back tightness. The Athletics are also throwing lefty Jeffrey Springs, so it gives the Royals an opportunity to get more righties into the lineup. Salvador Perez is starting at first base and batting cleanup, and Elias Diaz checks into the lineup at catcher in the ninth spot.
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