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Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Still out of lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Pasquantino (back) remains out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Pasquantino will miss a second straight start with low-back tightness. The Athletics are also throwing lefty Jeffrey Springs, so it gives the Royals an opportunity to get more righties into the lineup. Salvador Perez is starting at first base and batting cleanup, and Elias Diaz checks into the lineup at catcher in the ninth spot.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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