Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Strains hamstring Saturday

Pasquantino was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain after making an early exit from Saturday's Cactus League game, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pasquantino will undergo further evaluation Sunday to determine the severity of his injury, but he said after Saturday's game that he feels fine and doesn't believe his performance will be affected by his hamstring. The Royals' medical staff ultimately has the final say, however, so the first baseman's availability for Opening Day will be determined by the results of Sunday's tests. If Pasquantino is unable to play, recent acquisition Mark Canha may step in to cover first base.