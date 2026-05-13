Vinnie Pasquantino headshot

Vinnie Pasquantino News: Drives in two runs Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a two-run single during the Royals' 6-5 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

Pasquantino tied things up at 3-3 in the fifth inning, when his single to center field brought home both Bobby Witt and Lane Thomas. It was the fourth time this season that Pasquantino logged two RBI in a game, and his 21 RBI are second-most on the Royals behind Witt (22).

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Pasquantino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Pasquantino See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
15 days ago