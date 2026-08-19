Vinnie Pasquantino News: Homer in comeback win

Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, and three runs in the 9-7 win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Pasquantino returned this series after a near three-week stint on the injured list due to right wrist soreness. The 28-year-old had the second and third RBI of the game to make the score within reach for the monster eighth inning where the Royals took a 9-5 lead. The lefty had a great series back with three extra-base hits and hit 6-for-12.