Vinnie Pasquantino News: Homer, three hits in win

Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Pasquantino opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth inning and notched his first three-hit effort of the season. On the year, the first baseman is hitting .212 with two homers, 11 RBI and three runs scored across 58 plate appearances. He also owns a 4:7 BB:K so far, a promising sign that his batting average should trend upward as the season progresses.