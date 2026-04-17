Vinnie Pasquantino News: Homers again in loss

Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Pasquantino provided the only offense for the Royals, driving in a run on a groundout in the sixth inning before tying the game with a solo shot in the eighth. After a slow start, the first baseman has recorded hits in three straight contests, highlighted by back-to-back games with home runs. For the year, he's slashing .173/.256/.293 with four extra-base hits, 10 RBI and six runs scored across 86 plate appearances.