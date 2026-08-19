Vinnie Pasquantino News: Homers in comeback win
Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and three total runs in the 9-7 win over the Athletics on Wednesday.
Pasquantino returned this series after a near three-week stint on the injured list due to right wrist soreness. The 28-year-old started Kansas City's comeback from a four-run deficit with a solo homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth, the latter of which started off a seven-run frame. The first baseman showed no rust during his first series back from the injury, going 6-for-12 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs.
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