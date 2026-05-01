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Vinnie Pasquantino News: Homers in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI and a total of two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Pasquantino had been playing through lower-back tightness for a while before it flared up enough to take him out of the lineup for a couple of games this week. He was able to make an impact in his return to the starting nine, and he played the full game at first base. Pasquantino's four homers this season have all come over his last 12 games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-42 (.214). That's still slightly better than his season-long average of .176, which has come with a .631 OPS, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, three doubles and two triples over 129 plate appearances.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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