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Vinnie Pasquantino News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

After starting and going 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 7-1 loss while southpaw Ranger Suarez took the bump for Boston, the left-handed-hitting Pasquantino will move to the bench for the series finale. Salvador Perez will fill in for Pasquantino at first base as the Red Sox send another southpaw (Connelly Early) to the bump.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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