Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vinnie Pasquantino headshot

Vinnie Pasquantino News: In lineup for Thursday's opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Pasquantino (hamstring) is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Thursday's opener versus the Guardians.

Pasquantino suffered a Grade 1-plus right hamstring strain just five days ago, but he made enough improvement that the Royals are comfortable with him at least serving as a DH on Opening Day. Cavan Biggio will play first base for Kansas City.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now