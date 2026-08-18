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Vinnie Pasquantino News: Pair of hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 6:59am

Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Pasquantino picked up a pair of hits, including an RBI double in the seventh inning. In two games since returning from an IL stint due to right wrist soreness, the first baseman has gone 3-for-8 with two doubles. Overall, he's hitting .236/.320/.352 with six homers, 34 RBI, 34 runs and four stolen bases across 81 contests.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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