Vinnie Pasquantino News: Pair of hits in win
Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.
Pasquantino picked up a pair of hits, including an RBI double in the seventh inning. In two games since returning from an IL stint due to right wrist soreness, the first baseman has gone 3-for-8 with two doubles. Overall, he's hitting .236/.320/.352 with six homers, 34 RBI, 34 runs and four stolen bases across 81 contests.
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