Vinnie Pasquantino News: Powers Italy in WBC win

Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with three solo home runs and a walk Wednesday in Team Italy's 9-1 win over Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

Pasquantino had gone 0-for-12 through Italy's first three WBC games, but his bat woke up in the final game of Pool B. The Royals first baseman's solo blasts in the second, sixth and eighth innings were all the offense that Italy needed to dispatch Mexico and advance to the knockout round of the WBC after going a perfect 4-0 in pool play.