Vinnie Pasquantino News: Reaches base four times Saturday
Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two walks in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
Pasquantino reached base in four of his five plate appearances, most notably lacing an RBI double in the seventh inning. Saturday was the first baseman's 11th multi-hit effort of the season and second in as many days, while he also drew multiple walks for the fifth time this year. While 2026 has been disappointing overall for Pasquantino, he has been more productive of late, slashing .333/.455/.444 with three doubles, three RBI, three runs and a stolen base over the past eight games.
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