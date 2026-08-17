Vinnie Pasquantino News: Reinstated from IL
The Royals reinstated Pasquantino (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start at first base and bat fifth in the team's series opener versus the Athletics.
Kansas City will get two major lineup pieces back ahead of its four-game series with the Athletics, as third baseman Maikel Garcia (hand) was also activated from the IL. Pasquantino ended up spending just under three weeks on the shelf due to soreness in his right wrist, the same hand he previously required surgery for June 14 to address a broken hamate bone. Though Pasquantino should be available to play on a near-everyday basis as the regular season winds down, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for his power production as he works to regain full strength in his wrist.
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Persist Following the Trade Deadline7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up27 days ago