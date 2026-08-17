Vinnie Pasquantino headshot

Vinnie Pasquantino News: Reinstated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 3:25pm

The Royals reinstated Pasquantino (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start at first base and bat fifth in the team's series opener versus the Athletics.

Kansas City will get two major lineup pieces back ahead of its four-game series with the Athletics, as third baseman Maikel Garcia (hand) was also activated from the IL. Pasquantino ended up spending just under three weeks on the shelf due to soreness in his right wrist, the same hand he previously required surgery for June 14 to address a broken hamate bone. Though Pasquantino should be available to play on a near-everyday basis as the regular season winds down, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for his power production as he works to regain full strength in his wrist.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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