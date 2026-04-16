Vinnie Pasquantino headshot

Vinnie Pasquantino News: Slaps first home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Pasquantino went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-9 loss against the Tigers.

Pasquantino was held hitless through his first four at-bats before breaking through in the ninth with a 412-foot solo shot off Connor Seabold to extend the lead. The homer was his first of the season and provided a small bright spot amid a difficult start to the year. The 28-year-old is now slashing just .155/.244/.239 with nine RBI and five runs scored across 82 plate appearances and will look to build on this swing moving forward.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Pasquantino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Pasquantino See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago