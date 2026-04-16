Vinnie Pasquantino News: Slaps first home run
Pasquantino went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-9 loss against the Tigers.
Pasquantino was held hitless through his first four at-bats before breaking through in the ninth with a 412-foot solo shot off Connor Seabold to extend the lead. The homer was his first of the season and provided a small bright spot amid a difficult start to the year. The 28-year-old is now slashing just .155/.244/.239 with nine RBI and five runs scored across 82 plate appearances and will look to build on this swing moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Pasquantino See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 106 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Pasquantino See More