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Vinnie Pasquantino News: Slow start to 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Pasquantino went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians.

Pasquantino went hitless, reaching base only once via a walk in the eighth inning, though nothing came of it in a low-scoring loss for the Royals. After hitting three homers in six games for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, it's been a slow start to the regular season for the first baseman, who is slashing .195/.306/.220 through 11 games. The sample size is far too small to raise significant long-term concern, though Kansas City could opt to give Pasquantino an off day soon to allow him to reset after starting every game to open the year.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
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