Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vinnie Pasquantino headshot

Vinnie Pasquantino News: Sluggish spring at the plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Pasquantino went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's spring training loss to the Giants. He's hitting .238 (10-for-42) with two home runs this spring.

We wouldn't be worried about Pasquantino's spring stats as he's locked in as the starting first baseman and No. 3 in the batting order. More importantly, Pasquantino is healthy this spring after suffering a broken thumb that limited him late last season.

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now