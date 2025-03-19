Vinnie Pasquantino News: Sluggish spring at the plate

Pasquantino went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's spring training loss to the Giants. He's hitting .238 (10-for-42) with two home runs this spring.

We wouldn't be worried about Pasquantino's spring stats as he's locked in as the starting first baseman and No. 3 in the batting order. More importantly, Pasquantino is healthy this spring after suffering a broken thumb that limited him late last season.