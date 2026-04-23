Vinnie Pasquantino News: Tallies two extra-base hits
Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's loss against the Orioles.
Pasquantino reached base three times, highlighted by a solo homer off Chris Bassitt in the first inning. It marked the third long ball of the season for the first baseman, who has struggled out of the gate in 2026, slashing .160/.248/.298 through 25 contests. His power has shown signs of life of late, which is encouraging, though improvement in the batting average department for the career .260 hitter would be a positive.
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