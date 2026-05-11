Vinnie Pasquantino News: Tallies two hits Sunday
Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-3 loss against Detroit.
Pasquantino plated the first run of the day for Kansas City with an opposite-field single in the third inning. It has been a difficult start to 2026 for the first baseman, as Sunday's two-hit effort raised his batting average to .200. The 28-year-old owns a .640 OPS with five homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base across 39 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Pasquantino See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 29 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2813 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2813 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Pasquantino See More