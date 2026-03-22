Vinny Capra News: Cut from Red Sox camp
The Red Sox reassigned Capra to minor-league camp Saturday.
Last spring, Capra was able to secure a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but the 29-year-old utility man wasn't as fortunate in his first camp with the Red Sox. Capra will presumably begin the season at Triple-A Worcester, where he should get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis. Between his stops with the Brewers and White Sox in 2025, Capra saw action in 47 big-league games and slashed .125/.157/.177 with one home run and two stolen bases across 105 plate appearances.
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