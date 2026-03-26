Vinny Nittoli Injury: Cut by Boston

The Red Sox released Nittoli (elbow) on Tuesday.

Nittoli attended spring training as a non-roster invitee but saw his bid for a spot in the Red Sox's Opening Day bullpen come to an end when he suffered an elbow injury earlier this month that he ultimately addressed with an internal brace procedure. The 35-year-old righty will miss the entire 2026 season, and his rehab program will likely bleed into the early part of the 2027 campaign.