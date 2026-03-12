Vinny Nittoli Injury: Needs season-ending surgery

Nittoli (elbow) will undergo an internal brace procedure and miss the entire 2026 season, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Nittoli underwent an MRI on his right elbow last week, revealing the need for season-ending surgery. The 35-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league contract that included an invitation to spring training last month. Nittoli spent the entire 2025 season at the Triple-A level with the Orioles and Brewers, posting a 4.58 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB across 39.1 innings. He's expected to be ready for winter ball.