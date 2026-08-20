Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Clears concussion protocol

Guerrero has cleared concussion protocol and will play a rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Thursday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Guerrero went through a full on-field workout Wednesday and bounced back well, clearing the way for him to get in some at-bats in the minors Thursday. As long as he comes out of that contest with no setbacks, Vlad Jr. will be activated from the 7-day injured list when first eligible ahead of Saturday's game versus the Yankees.