Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Clears concussion protocol
Guerrero has cleared concussion protocol and will play a rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Thursday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Guerrero went through a full on-field workout Wednesday and bounced back well, clearing the way for him to get in some at-bats in the minors Thursday. As long as he comes out of that contest with no setbacks, Vlad Jr. will be activated from the 7-day injured list when first eligible ahead of Saturday's game versus the Yankees.
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