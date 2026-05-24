Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Exits after being hit by pitch

Guerrero was removed from Sunday's game against the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on the inside of his right elbow, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. He scored a run and drew two walks over his other two plate appearances on the day.

Rather than letting Guerrero run the bases before replacing him in the field in the top half of the inning, the Blue Jays immediately lifted the 27-year-old from the contest after he was struck by a 92-mph Mitch Keller sinker. The Blue Jays will likely put Guerrero through preliminary tests to determine whether he suffered any fractures before providing an update on his status later Sunday.