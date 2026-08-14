Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Exits early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 7:05pm

Guerrero was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees with an apparent head injury, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Guerrero was seemingly hit in the head by George Lombard's knee while sliding into third base in the sixth inning. Guerrero managed to quickly get up and score on a throwing error, but he was wincing in pain as he jogged off the field and didn't come out on defense in the seventh. The Blue Jays will presumably evaluate him for a concussion and provide an update on his health in the near future.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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