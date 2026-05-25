Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Held out of lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 1:49pm

Guerrero (elbow) is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Guerrero was pulled from Sunday's contest versus the Pirates after being struck on the inside of the right elbow by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, but Guerrero will receive at least one day of out of the lineup to recuperate. Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Vlad Jr. could be available off the bench, seemingly giving him a good chance to return to the lineup Tuesday. Lenyn Sosa is handling first base and batting ninth for the Blue Jays in Monday's series opener.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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