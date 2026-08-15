Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Idle Saturday
Guerrero (head) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Guerrero entered concussion protocol after coming out of Friday's contest following a head-first slide into George Lombard's knee. It remains unknown whether Guerrero will require a trip to the 7-day concussion IL, but he'll sit for at least one game. Charles McAdoo will fill in at first base and bat ninth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 2917 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More