Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:21pm

Guerrero (head) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Guerrero entered concussion protocol after coming out of Friday's contest following a head-first slide into George Lombard's knee. It remains unknown whether Guerrero will require a trip to the 7-day concussion IL, but he'll sit for at least one game. Charles McAdoo will fill in at first base and bat ninth.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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