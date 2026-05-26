Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Not ready to rejoin lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 1:19pm

Guerrero (elbow) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Guerrero will wind up missing out on a second straight start while he continues to tend to a right elbow contusion, which he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. He was available off the bench for Monday's series opener, only to go unused in the Blue Jays' 8-2 loss. Assuming Guerrero's elbow is feeling a little better Tuesday, the Blue Jays could turn to him if a pinch-hitting situation arises.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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