Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Not ready to rejoin lineup
Guerrero (elbow) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Guerrero will wind up missing out on a second straight start while he continues to tend to a right elbow contusion, which he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. He was available off the bench for Monday's series opener, only to go unused in the Blue Jays' 8-2 loss. Assuming Guerrero's elbow is feeling a little better Tuesday, the Blue Jays could turn to him if a pinch-hitting situation arises.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Two Blue Jays Make Early ExitsYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 215 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More